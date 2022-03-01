Left Menu

Delhi: Traffic to remain affected from ITO to Tilak Marg due to ongoing repair work

Traffic will remain slow as one lane is closed due to repair work by PWD from ITO to Tilak Marg side before Tilak Bridge, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.A PWD official said the road leading to Tilak Marg from ITO was broken and required maintenance. The required repair work is being conducted since morning and is likely to be completed by evening, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:42 IST
An ongoing repair work by the Public Works Department will affect traffic movement from ITO to Tilak Marg here and cause inconvenience to commuters, officials said on Tuesday. ''Traffic will remain slow as one lane is closed due to repair work by PWD from ITO to Tilak Marg side before Tilak Bridge,'' the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

A PWD official said the road leading to Tilak Marg from ITO was broken and required maintenance. ''The required repair work is being conducted since morning and is likely to be completed by evening,'' he said.

