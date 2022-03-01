Left Menu

RMB helps Afreximbank in securing USD1.2 billion

Afreximbank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution that finances and promotes intra-and extra-African trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:23 IST
RMB helps Afreximbank in securing USD1.2 billion
RMB also worked with First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators, bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers on the facility. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

RMB (www.RMB.co.za) acted as global coordinator, bookrunner and mandated lead arranger for African Export Import Bank, or Afreximbank, in securing a USD1.2 billion (R18bn), 3-year Syndicated Term Loan Facility.

Afreximbank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution that finances and promotes intra-and extra-African trade. The proceeds from the Term Loan Facility will be used mainly to refinance existing facilities and general corporate purposes.

Suresh Chaytoo- Sector Head Banks and DFI's at RMB said: "We are really pleased to be part of a significant effort by Afreximbank to boost its mandate across Africa with this transaction. It is encouraging the support that this fund raise received internationally, which is a testament to the credit quality and sound risk management at Afreximbank."

RMB was the only African bank appointed as global coordinator which underlines its commitment to supporting and sustaining the Africa loan market. RMB has a long-standing relationship with Afreximbank spanning ten years.

RMB also worked with First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators, bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers on the facility.

Launched to a limited group of relationship banks at a launch amount of US$600 million equivalent, the Facility was more than 2.3x oversubscribed allowing for Afreximbank to subsequently upsize the amount to US$1.2 billion while also scaling back the banks on the deal.

This successful transaction, launched against the backdrop of volatility that resulted from the announcement of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, is a testament to the strength of Afreximbank's investor relationships and the high regard and confidence that the market has for the Bank's financial strength, and its importance to the continent.

Afreximbank has a rich history of intervening in support of African countries in times of crisis. Through the Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA) launched in April 2020, the Bank has disbursed more than US$7.5 billion to help member countries manage the adverse impact of financial, economic, and health shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022