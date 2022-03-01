Left Menu

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling - India's foreign ministry

An Indian student was killed by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, India's foreign ministry said. "Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter. Russian forces are firing artillery and laying siege to Kharkiv and other major cities, a Ukrainian official said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:49 IST
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling - India's foreign ministry

An Indian student was killed by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, India's foreign ministry said. "Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Russian forces are firing artillery and laying siege to Kharkiv and other major cities, a Ukrainian official said. Indians make up around a quarter of the 76,000 foreign students in Ukraine, by far the largest number, according to Ukrainian government data.

New Delhi has evacuated around 4,000 Indians in the last month, but some 16,000 remain trapped since Russia invaded the former Soviet republic last week, according to the latest data from India's foreign ministry. The Indian government has dispatched four ministers to neighbouring countries to assist in the rescue efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022