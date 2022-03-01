Left Menu

Infibeam acquires Uvik Tech for Rs 75 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:55 IST
Infibeam acquires Uvik Tech for Rs 75 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Infibeam Avenues, a listed fintech company, has acquired the payments-focused Uvik Technologies for Rs 75 crore in a cash and stock deal.

Venture capital fund Season Two Ventures will get an exit through the deal, as per a statement.

Uvik is in the contactless payments space and has developed a technology that converts any smartphone into a payment device.

Bengaluru-based Uvik's co-founder and chief executive Rahul Hirve termed the deal as a strategic step for the company which will drive growth to the next level.

''The focus of offline payments in the next few years is going to be via contactless infrastructure. To achieve this objective, we, at Uvik, have been constantly working towards making payments easy-to-use for merchants with focus on security,'' Hirve said.

Contactless payments have been rising at a massive rate since the onset of the pandemic, and it decided to develop a technology that can help any merchant accept card payments on their mobile phone, the statement said.

Uvik has a team of over 25 members led by Hirve and co-founder Amartya Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022