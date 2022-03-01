Left Menu

3 young passengers missing after car falls into German river

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:02 IST
3 young passengers missing after car falls into German river
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Authorities in Germany said Tuesday they have little hope of rescuing three passengers missing after the car they were in fell into the Rhine River.

The car carrying five people went into the river in Wesel, near Germany's western border with the Netherlands, late Monday.

Police said the 20-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were able to escape from the vehicle.

German news agency dpa quoted rescuers as saying the strong current meant the car had drifted downstream and authorities were still trying to locate it.

It was unclear why the car ended up in the river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022