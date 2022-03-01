Left Menu

Mahindra total sales up 89 pc in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:05 IST
Mahindra total sales up 89 pc in Feb
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its total sales increased by 89 per cent to 54,455 units in February.

The company's total sales stood at 28,777 units in February 2021.

The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose by 80 per cent to 27,663 units last month as against 15,391 units in February last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 23,978 units last month as compared with 11,559 units in February 2021.

The company said its exports last month stood at 2,814 units as against 1,827 units in the same month last year.

''All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79 per cent, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further.

''We continue to closely monitor the semiconductor-related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate,'' M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022