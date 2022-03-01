Kuhoo raises USD 20 mn from West Bridge Capital

Kuhoo, a fintech startup focused on student loans, has raised USD 20 million (about Rs 151 crore) from West Bridge Capital in seed funding.

Kuhoo is floated by banking veteran Prashant A Bhonsle, who had earlier worked with ICICI Bank, HDFC Credila and InCred.

The digital platform provides online loans to students aspiring to study in universities, both in India and abroad, Bhonsle said.

It is also the first student loan provider to offer products across various streams like engineering, MBA, executive education, online courses, coaching classes, and even new age courses, he added.

He also said Kuhoo will soon be partnering with banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) along with top colleges and coaching centres to widen its reach.

West Bridge Capital helps in financial inclusion through long-term investments in sectors like affordable housing and education.

