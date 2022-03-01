Left Menu

Kuhoo raises USD 20 mn from West Bridge Capital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:09 IST
Kuhoo raises USD 20 mn from West Bridge Capital
  • Country:
  • India

Kuhoo, a fintech startup focused on student loans, has raised USD 20 million (about Rs 151 crore) from West Bridge Capital in seed funding.

Kuhoo is floated by banking veteran Prashant A Bhonsle, who had earlier worked with ICICI Bank, HDFC Credila and InCred.

The digital platform provides online loans to students aspiring to study in universities, both in India and abroad, Bhonsle said.

It is also the first student loan provider to offer products across various streams like engineering, MBA, executive education, online courses, coaching classes, and even new age courses, he added.

He also said Kuhoo will soon be partnering with banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) along with top colleges and coaching centres to widen its reach.

West Bridge Capital helps in financial inclusion through long-term investments in sectors like affordable housing and education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022