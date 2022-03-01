Left Menu

Auditor-General welcomes high court ruling on RAF matter

On Thursday, 24 February 2022, the court ruled that it was inappropriate to interdict the AGSA from exercising its constitutional obligations. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:12 IST
  South Africa

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has welcomed the Gauteng Division of the High Court's favourable ruling in a legal matter brought to the court by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) against the national audit office.

In a statement, the AGSA said: "While we will not venture into details or merits of the case, it confirms our long-held belief that airing accounting and audit matters before the courts is not in the best interest of audit and financial accountability."

The AGSA said it while appreciated that any auditee may approach the courts to seek relief, it emphasised that it has dispute resolution processes "that should be used to resolve audit disputes".

"For many years, we have successfully used these processes to settle audit disputes in a fair manner, as guided by the Public Audit Act and the International Auditing Standards.

"The national audit office is committed to carry its constitutional mandate in a fair manner, without fear, favour or prejudice to all those we audit," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

