Live updates: Separatists say there are evacuation routes

The separatist forces in Donetsk say they have established two corridors for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, an indication that a large attack on the key Azov Sea port could be imminent. Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the separatists' military, said civilian safety of movement is guaranteed until Wednesday in the corridors. Mariupol, an industrial center, is seen as a key target for Russian forces for its economic value and its location, which would help Russia establish a land corridor between Crimea and the Russian mainland.

—- Paris — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says sanctions are “going to cause the Russian economy to collapse.'' “Russia's foreign exchange reserves are disappearing into thin air, and Vladimir Putin's notorious war chest is all but empty,” Le Maire said Tuesday on France Info radio. “The market is collapsing. Inflation is rising. We're going to see lines of Russian people trying to withdraw cash from their banks.” Le Maire also said that the Russian Central Bank having to raise interest rates “means that companies won't have access to loans, or at very high rates” and therefore won't be able to invest and develop the Russian economy.

___ Berlin — Google is blocking the YouTube channels of Russian broadcasters RT and Sputnik in Europe due to the war in Ukraine.

Google said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter that the decision will be “effective immediately.” But the company added that “it'll take time for our systems to fully ramp up.” “Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action,” Google said. ___ Copenhagen — The world's biggest shipping company A.P. Moller - Maersk says that all new bookings to and from Russia “will be temporarily suspended, with exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies.” The move came because “the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions,” the Copenhagen-based group said in a statement Tuesday adding the suspension applies to “all Russian gateway ports.” The group said it is ''deeply concerned by how the crisis keeps escalating in Ukraine.” ___ Berlin— The city of Munich said Tuesday it has fired Valery Gergiev as the chief conductor of the city's philharmonic orchestra because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mayor Dieter Reiter said in a statement that Gergiev had failed to respond to a Monday deadline to distance himself from Russia's war in Ukraine.

“I had expected him to rethink and revise his very positive assessment of the Russian leader,” said Reiter.

“After this didn't occur the only option is the immediate severance of ties,” he added.

Gergiev has already been dropped as conductor of the Verbier Festival, the Edinburgh International Festival, the Vienna Philharmonic's five-concert U.S. tour and other engagements in recent days.

