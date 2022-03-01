Christian Schenk appointed as chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Skoda Auto board member for finance and IT, Christian Schenk, has been appointed as the new chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL), replacing Christian Cahn von Seelen in a move to strengthen the leadership team and capitalise on future growth opportunities, the company said on Tuesday.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, the head of management of global regions at Skoda Auto and the Chairman of SAVWIPL, will join the India Board as Executive Director for sales and marketing at the company, it said in a statement.

Besides, Piyush Arora, who was named as the Managing Director of the company has assumed the charge of the position from Tuesday, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said.

''In line with our vision to be the leading European automotive brand in India, I am delighted to welcome this group of seasoned professionals to bolster the leadership team in India," said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Skoda Auto.

''I am confident that Christian Cahn von Seelen's understanding of SAVWIPL's business in India right from inception, and his strong relationships at HQ, will complement Piyush Arora's deep knowledge and experience of the Indian automotive sector," he added.

Schenk, who joined the Volkswagen Group in 1999, assumed the role of Board Member for Finance and IT at Skoda Auto in October last year.

''The Indian region has become more and more important and strategic relevant pillar in the Volkswagen-Group and especially for Soda. I am looking forward to this new challenge,'' said Schenk on his appointment to the post.

Stating that the year 2022 will see significant initiatives from all Volkswagen Group brands in India, the company said it drives into the final mile of the India 2.0 project, with the recent launch of the Skoda Slavia and the subsequent launch of the Notchback from Volkswagen.

The group's premium brands, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini are gearing up to roll-out exciting new products that will delight customers and contribute to the India growth story, it said.

The company recently commenced exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross, the first vehicle built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, customised for the Indian market.

