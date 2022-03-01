Indian NGOs to get over Rs 500 cr grant from Tarsadia Foundation, Dasra in 10 yrs

The US-based Tarsadia Foundation has tied up with Dasra to launch a 'resilience fund' to help communities impacted by the pandemic by supporting non-profits with a financial aid of over Rs 500 crore over 10 years.

Maya Patel, executive chair of the foundation, said with the third wave of the pandemic waning, it is important to support the communities build resilience for which they decided to launch the fund and tied up with Dasra as the implementing partner which will help it find the right non-government organisations to support.

Selected NGOs will be given a grant of at least Rs 10 lakh per annum for a period of five years, and each year over 100 new NGOs will be added to the list of receivers, to make it into an effort where 1,000 NGOs will be supported with grant of over Rs 500 crore in the 10-year period, Deval Sanghavi, the co-founder and partner at Dasra, said.

Sanghavi said 20 per cent of the resources which will be funnelled will be raised domestically and made it clear that all the NGOs which will get foreign funding will have the necessary licenses to get the grants from abroad.

Dasra will also be helping the selected NGOs make a plan for themselves, assessing impact, corporate communication strategies etc, he said, adding that the annual disbursements will not be linked to any milestones.

Dasra will not be charging any fees and the entire money raised will be utilised for the impacted communities, and added that it has also got specialist agencies on board which are working pro-bono to help on areas like communication, accounting etc.

