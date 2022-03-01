Saxo Bank closes all Russian rouble currency trading

Saxo Bank has halted all Russian rouble currency trading and suspended incoming rouble payments, it said on Tuesday.

The Danish retail trading platform said it has halted trading in rouble/U.S. dollar and all other rouble currency pairs, in response to the Ukraine crisis.

Clients were given advanced warning on Monday, it said.

