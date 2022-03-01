Lupin launches generic medication in US market
- Country:
- India
Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets (800 mg), used to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease, in the US market.
The company has launched the product after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The medication will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility in Nagpur, Lupin said in a statement.
Hyperphosphatemia refers to abnormally high serum phosphate levels.
The company's product is a generic equivalent of Genzyme Corporation's Renagel tablets.
As per IQVIA MAT December 2021 data, Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets (800 mg) had an estimated annual sales of USD 75 million in the US.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc gets final USFDA approval to market Roflumilast tablets
Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc gets final USFDA approval to market Roflumilast tablets
Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA nod to market Amantadine Hydrochloride Softgel Capsules in America
Covaxin to be evaluated as COVID-19 vaccine candidate in US as USFDA lifts clinical hold
Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval divalproex sodium