Shipping firm MSC suspends container cargo bookings for Russia

Shipping company MSC has stopped cargo bookings to and from Russia but will still accept and screen food and humanitarian cargoes, the world's number one container line said on Tuesday.

Geneva-headquartered MSC said in a customer advisory that it was implemented with immediate effect from March 1 "a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea, and Far East Russia."

"MSC will continue to accept and screen bookings for delivery of essential goods such as food, medical equipment, and humanitarian goods," it said.

