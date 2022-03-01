Left Menu

Shipping firm MSC suspends container cargo bookings for Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:25 IST
Shipping firm MSC suspends container cargo bookings for Russia
Representative image Image Credit: centcom.mil
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shipping company MSC has stopped cargo bookings to and from Russia but will still accept and screen food and humanitarian cargoes, the world's number one container line said on Tuesday.

Geneva-headquartered MSC said in a customer advisory that it was implemented with immediate effect from March 1 "a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea, and Far East Russia."

"MSC will continue to accept and screen bookings for delivery of essential goods such as food, medical equipment, and humanitarian goods," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022