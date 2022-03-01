Left Menu

Billionaire Fridman quits Veon board after named on EU sanctions list

He holds a stake of 47.9% via his investment vehicle LetterOne. Fridman said in a statement on Monday he would contest his inclusion on the EU sanctions list and denied he had “cultivated strong ties” to the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Veon operates the Beeline network in Russia and Kyivstar in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:38 IST
Billionaire Fridman quits Veon board after named on EU sanctions list
Mikhail Fridman Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has stepped down from the board of directors of Veon, the mobile network operator said on Tuesday, following his inclusion on a list of Russians sanctioned by the European Union.

Fridman is the biggest shareholder in the Amsterdam-listed company, which operates networks in Ukraine and Russia as well as Algeria, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan. He holds a stake of 47.9% via his investment vehicle LetterOne. Fridman said in a statement on Monday he would contest his inclusion on the EU sanctions list and denied he had "cultivated strong ties" to the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Veon operates the Beeline network in Russia and Kyivstar in Ukraine. On Monday it said Kyivstar was still operating, despite the war, and CEO Kaan Terzioglu said he was closely monitoring sanctions imposed on Russia.

Terzioglu said Veon had $2.3 billion in cash at the end of last year as well as $1.5 billion in undrawn credit lines. However, he said the firm could not provide financial guidance in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The shares are currently suspended on Euronext at 0.56 euro cents, down 63% year to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022