Abu Dhabi-Dubai railway link completed, UAE media office says
Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital and the largest emirate of the federation, followed by Dubai, the main Middle East business and aviation hub.
The railway link between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai has been completed, the United Arab Emirates media office said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The 256-kilometre (160 miles) line between the two emirates is part of the largest infrastructure development project in the UAE, as ultimately it aims to link all seven members of the federation at a cost of 50 billion dirhams ($13.6 billion), the media office added. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital and the largest emirate of the federation, followed by Dubai, the main Middle East business and aviation hub. The other UAE emirates are Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman and Umm al-Quwain.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar
Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar
Motor racing-FIA president to unveil post-Abu Dhabi action plan in "coming days"
Masi exits as F1's race director after Abu Dhabi controversy
Twitter adds Paytm as one of payment gateway for Tips transaction