Romania must boost defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, president says

Romania should raise its defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product from 2% now, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. A decision to boost defence spending needs government and parliament approval. Iohanis also said Romania would set up a hub to collect and transport international humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:00 IST
Romania should raise its defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product from 2% now, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

A decision to boost defence spending needs government and parliament approval. It was unclear when such a decision could be taken. Iohanis also said Romania would set up a hub to collect and transport international humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

