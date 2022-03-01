Romania must boost defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, president says
Romania should raise its defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product from 2% now, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. A decision to boost defence spending needs government and parliament approval. Iohanis also said Romania would set up a hub to collect and transport international humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:00 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romania should raise its defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product from 2% now, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.
A decision to boost defence spending needs government and parliament approval. It was unclear when such a decision could be taken. Iohanis also said Romania would set up a hub to collect and transport international humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Klaus Iohannis
- Ukraine
- Romania
- Russia
Advertisement