Left Menu

TVS Motor sales drop 5 pc in Feb at 2,81,714 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:02 IST
TVS Motor sales drop 5 pc in Feb at 2,81,714 units
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent dip in total sales to 2,81,714 units in February.

The company had posted a total sales of 2,97,747 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheelers sales were lower at 2,67,625 units last month, as against sales of 2,84,581 units in February 2021, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,73,198 units last month as compared to 1,95,145 units in the year-ago month, down 11 per cent, the company said.

''The shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months,'' it stated.

Total exports last month grew by 6 per cent to 1,07,574 units as against 1,01,789 units in February 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022