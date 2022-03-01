Left Menu

Royal Enfield sales dip 15 pc in February

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Tuesday said its total wholesales declined by 15 per cent to 59,160 units in February. Domestic sales declined by 20 per cent to 52,135 units last month as against 65,114 units in February 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:05 IST
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Tuesday said its total wholesales declined by 15 per cent to 59,160 units in February. The company had reported sales of 69,659 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales declined by 20 per cent to 52,135 units last month as against 65,114 units in February 2021. Exports rose to 7,025 units last month from 4,545 units earlier. ''Supply chain constraints due to the shortage of semiconductor chips continued to persist during the month and the company is assiduously working with its supplier ecosystem to resolve the same,'' Royal Enfield noted.

