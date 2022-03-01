Left Menu

France to offer 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

France will offer 100 million euros ($111 million) in financial aid to populations hit by conflict in Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8972 euros)

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:05 IST
France will offer 100 million euros ($111 million) in financial aid to populations hit by conflict in Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. It said the aid was aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion by Russia and in response to a request by Ukraine.

A first shipment of 33 tonnes of aid, mainly tents, blankets, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, arrived in Poland on Sunday evening and was handed over to the Ukrainian authorities on Monday. ($1 = 0.8972 euros)

