IndiGo starts daily flights on Jaipur-Vadodara route

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday began daily flights between Jaipur and Vadodara, according to a statement.

The Airport Authority of India said there was a strong demand for a flight service connecting the two cities and many people will benefit from it.

The operation of flights from Jaipur airport is gradually returning to normal following lockdowns imposed due to the Covid pandemic, it said.

