Delhi Sikh body offers shelter, food to Indians evacuated from Ukraine

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday said it will provide shelter and food to Indians evacuated from war-hit Ukraine and in transit to their hometowns in India. DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said that 16 families have contacted the Sikh body on its helpline number ''+91-011-23712580-82'' to help their relatives stuck in Ukraine. ''The stranded Indians are facing a lot of problems with regard to food, water and shelter etc. We are assisting the families in liaising with the Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi, Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Hungary, Poland and Ministry of External Affairs,'' the DSGMC said in a statement.

''The DSGMC will be pleased to provide all its well-equipped sarai in the historical gurdwaras in Delhi and food to the evacuated Indians,'' it said. India began the evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26.

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country, sources said on Tuesday.

The IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday, they said.

Till now, only private Indian carriers have been evacuating Indians from Romania and Hungary, countries with land borders with Ukraine on the western side, as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24.

