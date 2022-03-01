Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* A Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv on Tuesday and invasion forces fired lethal rocket barrages into the centre of the country's second largest city, on the sixth day of Russia's assault. * Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is looking at leaving Russia, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a move that would make it the first European bank to do so since the invasion of Ukraine.

* France declared an "all-out economic and financial war" against Russia, saying it would collapse the Russian economy as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. * Russia said it was placing temporary curbs on foreigner investors seeking to exit Russian assets, as ripple effects of sanctions on Russia were making themselves felt.

* The rocket strikes on the centre of Kharkiv killed at least 10 people and wounded 35, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said. Similar strikes killed and wounded dozens in the city the previous day. * The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying.

* Russian President Putin told France's President Emmanuel Macron a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised. MARKETS, SANCTIONS AND OTHER REACTIONS

* Major investors, including hedge fund Man Group and British asset manager abrdn, said on Tuesday they were cutting their positions in Russia. Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their networks. * Shipping giant Maersk will temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia, deepening the country’s isolation. * The head of Stellantis said on Tuesday the company had set up a task force to conform with any sanctions and monitor its staff in Ukraine, hours before the world's No.4 carmaker presents its strategic plan for the next few years.

QUOTES * "Watch what you're saying, gentlemen! And don’t forget that in human history, economic wars often turned into real ones." Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev reacting to French comments about economic war.

* "The train station echoes with tears, children asking why daddy is leaving." UNICEF spokesperson James Elder on the refugee exodus from Ukraine, which has seen fighting age men stay behind. COMING UP

* 1030 GMT on Tuesday: Finance ministers of the Group of Seven countries to discuss Ukraine. * 0200 GMT on Wednesday: Ukraine among the issues U.S. President Joe Biden will address in his State of the Union speech to Congress.

* 1430 GMT NATO Secretary-general Stoltenberg due to speak. (Editing by Lincoln Feast, Karishma Singh and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)