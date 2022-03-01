Portugal to speed up entry process for Ukrainians fleeing war

Portugal will simplify entry procedures for Ukrainians seeking refuge from the Russian invasion, dropping a visa requirement and giving them the documentation required to look for work or access health services when they arrive in the country.

Ukrainians wanting to come to Portugal will be given a "special authorisation" to stay, can use any identification document to enter and will not have to provide proof they are fleeing danger, Interior Minister Francisca Van Dunem said in a news conference on Tuesday. The measures, which will come into force as soon as the decree is published on the government portal, will be in place for at least a year and could be renewed.

Portugal is home to a large Ukrainian community, and Prime Minister Antonio Costa said last week that all Ukrainian citizens who have family, friends and acquaintances were welcome, promising to expedite the issuance of visas. A government spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday a visa was no longer needed for Ukrainians to enter Portugal.

In a bid to help Ukrainian refugees integrate, Labour Minister Ana Mendes Godinho said they would "automatically" receive a taxpayer, social security and national health service user number upon arrival. An employment task force has been set up to help Ukrainians find jobs, she said, adding that there were already more than 2,000 vacancies available, mostly in the technology, transport, tourism and construction sector.

Portugal has so far received asylum requests from 141 Ukrainians but it has the capacity to welcome up to 1,245 people. The government said capacity could increase if more Ukrainians needed protection. "It is too early to talk about numbers ... what is important is to be prepared to welcome people," Van Dunem said.

There were close to 30,000 Ukrainians living in Portugal in 2020, the fifth largest foreign community in the country, according to the latest official data.

