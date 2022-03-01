Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 29 pc in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:06 IST
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent decline in total wholesales at 3,58,254 units in February.

The company had dispatched 5,05,467 units in the same month in 2021, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Domestic sales were also down 31.57 per cent at 3,31,462 units last month compared to 4,84,433 units in February 2021.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 3,38,454 units compared to 4,63,723 units in same month last year.

Scooter sales also slipped to 19,800 units against 41,744 units in the year-ago month.

Exports last month, however, increased to 26,792 units from 21,034 units in February 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

