Govt failed to assess Ukraine situation, should have been more proactive: Adhir

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blamed the Centre's "failure" to assess the situation and lack of proper efforts on its part to bring back the Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine as the prime reason behind the death of a medical student from Karnataka in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.

Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.

Chowdhury, Congress party leader in Lok Sabha, claimed that the BJP government was "more interested" in campaigning for the ongoing Assembly elections in the five states rather than chalking out a proper evacuation plan for those stuck in Ukraine.

In the first Indian casualty in the war in the strife-torn nation, a student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.

''It is heart-wrenching to learn about the death of an Indian student in Ukraine as the entire world was anticipating that the situation might lead to war. The Indian government can't shy away from its responsibility. Our government was in deep slumber and was busy campaigning for the assembly polls,'' Chowdhury told PTI.

India began the evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26.

''We have our intelligence inputs, satellite images and reports from embassies of Ukraine and Moscow. But the government did nothing. It failed to assess the situation. It should have been more proactive…The government should pull up its socks and ensure the safe return of every Indian,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Kiren Rijiju left for Hungary and Slovakia respectively, a day after the government decided to send four Union ministers as India's special envoys to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to oversee the evacuation of Indians from the war-hit country through its border crossings.

The other ministers who will oversee the evacuation process are--V K Sngh and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Singh had left on Monday night for Poland.

Indians are travelling by road to Ukraine's borders with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland etc, from where officials of the Indian government are taking them to the airports for the evacuation flights.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said, ''All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available.'' The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv. PTI PNT MM MM

