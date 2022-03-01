Left Menu

11 dead in road accidents in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:40 IST
Eleven people died in two separate road accidents in Odisha’s Nuapada and Angul districts, police said on Tuesday.

Six members of a family were killed when their car skidded off the Bargarh-Nuapada Biju Expressway, rolled down a slope and hit a tree in Nuapada block, they said.

A 12-year-old child was among the deceased, who died on the spot.

The group of people, from Chhattisgarh, were travelling to a wedding party, a police officer said.

In Angul, five people died when the vehicle carrying them rammed into a truck near Kantiapasi on National Highway-149 on Monday night, police added.

