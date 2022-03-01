Suzuki Motorcycle India sells 72,200 vehicles in February

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Tuesday reported almost flat growth in its total vehicle sales at 72,200 units in February over the same month a year ago.

The domestic arm of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation sold a total of 71,662 vehicles in February 2021.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) sold 58,603 vehicles in the domestic market and exported 13,597 units in February 2022, the company said in a statement.

''Despite the ongoing semiconductor availability constraints, we continue to keep our growth momentum in February. We are experiencing a strong demand both from the domestic and the export market.

''Hence, we are cautiously optimistic that as we enter into the new financial year, the semiconductor availability will improve and we shall be able to cater to the customer demand in full measure,'' Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director of SMIPL, said. PTI IAS SHW RAM

