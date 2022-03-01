Left Menu

Honda Motorcycle total sales drop 29 pc in Feb

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:41 IST
Honda Motorcycle total sales drop 29 pc in Feb
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's total vehicle sales declined 29 per cent in February at 312,621 units over the same month of the previous year.

The company had sold a total of 442,696 vehicles in February 2021, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Domestic sales declined 31 per cent to 285,677 units in the previous month as compared to 411,622 units sold last year.

Exports stood at 26,944 units in February 2022, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022