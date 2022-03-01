Airline SAS reroutes, pauses flights to Asia due to Russia ban
01-03-2022
SAS airlines will reroute its once-weekly Copenhagen-Shanghai service to avoid Russian airspace and has paused its once-weekly Copenhagen-Tokyo service, it said on Tuesday.
The Swedish-Danish airline said it had also decided to cancel two flights to St Petersburg during Easter because of the uncertainty.
