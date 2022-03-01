Germany's 10-year yield falls below 0% as traders slash ECB hike bets

Germany's 10-year yield fell below 0% on Tuesday as growing focus on the economic implications of the Ukraine conflict pushed traders to slash bets on European Central Bank rate hikes.

As fighting raged on in Ukraine, euro zone money markets moved to price in less than 20 basis points of hikes by December, down from around 30 bps on Monday and 40 bps before Russia invaded Ukraine. A first, 10-basis point hike is now priced for October rather than September.

The moves reflect heightened expectations that the ECB may tread cautiously at its meeting next week and refrain from making pre-commitments to further policy normalisation. Several policymakers in recent sessions have said the bank should hold off from removing stimulus given the economic uncertainty stemming from Ukraine.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell below 0% for the first time since Feb. 1 and was down 19 bps by 1521 GMT, set for its biggest daily fall since 2011. Five-year yields, sensitive to interest rates, dropped 22 bps, also the biggest fall since 2011.

In Italy, one of the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, 10-year yields fell over 30 bps to 1.42%, pushing the closely-watched risk premium over German bonds to 145 bps, the lowest in nearly two weeks. "It seems that the markets have started to reassess the monetary policy outlook. The focus was on the impact of the war on inflation that would keep the ECB on path to rate hikes and ending asset purchases," said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea.

"Now the thinking is that the (policy) outlook won't change that rapidly and so yields are falling and spreads narrowing." A flurry of other yields also fell below 0% as the market now implies the ECB policy rate rising to only -0.25% by year-end.

Belgium and France's five-year yields turned negative for the first time since the ECB's Feb. 3 hawkish pivot on Tuesday. Dutch, Austrian and Slovakian five-year yields and two-year yields in Italy have also fallen below 0% this week. "Negative rates are likely to persist a bit longer than we initially expected given the large degree of uncertainty," said Madison Fuller at JPMorgan Private Bank.

To top energy price fears, Germany's EU-harmonised February inflation reading came in slightly above expectations at 5.5%. It follows Italian and Spanish inflation that came in higher than expected, raising the odds of another record high euro area-wide reading on Wednesday.

A key market-gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to 1.9737%, the highest since Jan 5. But just one month after inflation persisting at record highs pushed the ECB to open the door to rate hikes this year, the bank is expected to look through further rises in inflation driven by Ukraine.

"No one can seriously expect the ECB to start normalising monetary policy in such a moment of high uncertainty," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING. Elsewhere, Germany raised 4 billion euros from the re-opening of a 30-year bond.

