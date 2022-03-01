Left Menu

Shriram Automall India auctions over 7,900 pre-owned vehicles, assets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:59 IST
Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL) on Tuesday said it auctioned over 7,900 pre-owned vehicles and other assets in a single day and processed transactions worth over Rs 215 crore from over 14,500 listings at its annual auction event, SAMIL utsav.

SAMIL Utsav is a one-of-its-kind phygital format auction, conducted by the platform every year on February 26, the company said in a statement.

Over 14,500 pre-owned vehicles and equipment across segments such as cars, trucks, construction and farm equipment, two and three-wheelers from a full spectrum of sellers across consumers, banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, OEMs and dealers, leasing, rental and aggregator firms, among others, were displayed and ramped, it said.

''We have created history in the pre-owned automobile industry by conducting over 100 auctions to sell over 7,900 units of vehicles worth over Rs 215 crore in a single day, where over 30,000 customers from 500 cities came to participate in the SAMIL Utsav,'' said Sameer Malhotra, Director and CEO, SAMIL.

