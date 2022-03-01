Volkswagen warns of production cuts as Ukraine crisis hits suppliers
Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen on Tuesday warned of production cuts at some of its plants including the one in Wolfsburg as Ukraine-based suppliers have been facing difficulties delivering after Russia's invasion.
The company said it would likely be unable to produce at its Wolfsburg plant in the week of March 14 as a result, adding the factory would already produce less from the week of March 6.
The group also said it had temporarily halted production of Volkswagen brand electric vehicles at its Zwickau and Dresden plants this week and could not rule out further production adjustments.
