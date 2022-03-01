U.S. shipper UPS halts overflights of Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc said Tuesday it has halted overflights of Russia as the White House continues to debate whether to close U.S. airspace to Russia.
A UPS spokesman said the company has "put contingency plans in place to continue serving customers, while not flying in restricted areas. That includes not overflying Russia." American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both said Monday they have halted overflights of Russia as well.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- American Airlines
- Russia
- White House
- Delta Air Lines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
U.S. avocado blow caps tough week for Mexican president
Unruly passenger incident forces American Airlines flight to divert to Kansas City
U.S. avocado blow caps tough week for Mexican president
Ambassador Bridge, vital to U.S.-Canada trade, reopens after police clear protesters - AP