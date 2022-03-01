UK announces asset freeze on state-owned Russian Direct Investment Fund
Britain on Tuesday announced an asset freeze against Russian Direct Investment Fund, a financial entity functioning as a sovereign wealth fund and designed to attract capital into high-growth sectors.
Britain also said it would freeze the assets of the fund's Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev.
