3 bodies recovered from car that fell into German river

Rescuers were able to save the 20-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger from the river, who told them that three other young men had been in the Audi car.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German police found the bodies of three young men on Tuesday in a car that plunged into the Rhine River the previous evening.

The car carrying five people drove into the river in Wesel, near Germany's western border with the Netherlands, for reasons that reamained unclear. Rescuers were able to save the 20-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger from the river, who told them that three other young men had been in the Audi car. But they had to break off the search on Monday night because of strong currents and limited visibility.

The search was resumed on Tuesday morning and the car was recovered in the afternoon with three bodies inside. Police said in a statement that they and prosecutors were working to determine how the “tragic accident” happened.

