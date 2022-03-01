UK finance minister Sunak calls for G7 to go further over Ukraine
British finance minister Rishi Sunak called for his counterparts from the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations and central bank governors to do more to support Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion, Britain's finance ministry said.
"We must do what we can to protect the fundamental freedoms of Ukraine and its people," Sunak said.
The ministry said Sunak had called for the G7 and bank governors to "go faster and further", with more action to effectively target Kremlin-connected elites and their families, but did not outline what measures were under consideration.
