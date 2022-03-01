Student from Karnataka killed in Kharkiv; India calls in Russian and Ukrainian envoys

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Following the incident, India asked the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure ''urgent safe passage'' to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other conflict zones.

The victim, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, hailed from Chalageri in Haveri district of Karnataka. He was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University.

''With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,'' Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter at 2:58 pm.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the deceased student was identified and the body was taken to a morgue in the university, adding that Indian authorities are in touch with the local administration in Kharkiv to bring back the mortal remains.

According to Naveen's friends, he had gone out to buy groceries and was standing in a queue at a shop when he was hit, Shringla said, adding that the circumstances are not absolutely clear.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting in the evening, where the evacuation process was reviewed.

''The meeting began with an expression of deep regret and condolences on the tragic death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, an Indian student who was studying at the Kharkiv National Medical University and who died earlier today. The prime minister conveyed his deep anguish at the loss of the life of the Indian national,'' Shringla said at a media briefing.

Naveen's uncle Ujjanagouda said the medical student was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food.

President of the European Council Charles Michel spoke to Modi and expressed sadness over the death of the Indian student.

He said European countries are wholeheartedly helping in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian and Russian ambassadors were called into the MEA and were conveyed to ensure the safety of the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The MEA said India has reiterated its demand for ''urgent safe passage'' to the Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities.

''Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,'' Bagchi said.

Kharkiv is witnessing intense fighting between the Ukrainian troops and the Russian forces.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked the Indians stranded in Kyiv to leave the Ukrainian capital urgently.

In an advisory, it asked the citizens to leave Kyiv by trains or any other means.

''All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,'' the embassy said.

The advisory came amid increasing fighting between the Russian forces and the Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

Official sources said the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern and that the safety and security of the Indian nationals in the city is of utmost priority for the government.

They said India has already taken up with the Russian and Ukrainian embassies the ''pressing'' requirement of safe passage to Indian nationals, including students, from Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

''This demand has been repeatedly made of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this conflict on February 24. It has been conveyed to both their ambassadors in New Delhi as well as taken up in their capitals,'' said a source.

Sources said the preparations for the evacuation of Indians from the Indian government's side have been in place for some time now.

''An Indian team has been positioned in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. However, the conflict situation in and around Kharkiv and nearby cities has been an obstacle,'' a source said.

''Therefore, it is imperative that Russia and Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage urgently,'' the source added.

The sources said in places where the conflict has not endangered movement, Indian authorities have been able to evacuate the citizens.

They said India will continue to make utmost efforts to ensure the return of its citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Union minister Hardeep Puri is heading to Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia will oversee the evacuation process in Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju is travelling to Slovakia and General (retd) V K Singh will supervise the evacuation process along the transit points with Poland.

