DirecTV plans to drop RT America from lineup

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:32 IST
DirecTV plans to drop RT America from lineup

DirecTV, the largest satellite provider in the United States, said on Tuesday it was planning to drop Russian media outlet RT America from its line-up in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year's contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately," DirecTV, about 70% of which is owned by AT&T, said in a statement to Reuters.

