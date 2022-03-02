U.S.'s Yellen says G7 ready to impose further financial pressure on Russia
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the Group of Seven nations would convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of Russian elites.
"We stand ready to impose further financial pressure, as necessary," Yellen said in a statement after a G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on the situation in Ukraine.
