U.S.'s Yellen says G7 ready to impose further financial pressure on Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 03:49 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the Group of Seven nations would convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of Russian elites.

"We stand ready to impose further financial pressure, as necessary," Yellen said in a statement after a G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on the situation in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

