United Airlines suspends flying over Russian airspace
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 03:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 03:53 IST
United Airlines confirmed on Tuesday it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major U.S. carriers.
United had been continuing to fly over Russian airspace to operate some flights to and from India in recent days. Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Parcel Service all confirmed this week they had halted flights over Russia as the White House considers following Canada and the European Union in banning overflights of U.S. airspace by Russian carriers.
