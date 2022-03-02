Left Menu

ECB orders European arm of Russia's Sberbank closed, Austria's FMA says

The European arm of Sberbank , Russia's biggest lender, has been closed by order of the European Central Bank, which had warned it faced failure due to a run on deposits after Russia invaded Ukraine, Austria's Financial Market Authority said.

ECB orders European arm of Russia's Sberbank closed, Austria's FMA says
The European arm of Sberbank , Russia's biggest lender, has been closed by order of the European Central Bank, which had warned it faced failure due to a run on deposits after Russia invaded Ukraine, Austria's Financial Market Authority said.

"By order of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) issued a decision today banning the licensed credit institution 'Sberbank Europe AG' ... from continuing business operations in their entirety with immediate effect," the FMA said in a statement late on Tuesday. Sberbank Europe is based in Vienna.

