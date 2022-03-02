World Bank board backs plan to shift $1 bln from frozen Afghan trust fund -source
The executive board of the World Bank on Tuesday approved a plan to use more than $1 billion from a frozen Afghanistan trust fund to fund urgently needed education, agriculture, health and family programs, a source familiar with the decision said.
The move, which will bypass sanctioned Taliban authorities by disbursing the money through U.N. agencies, will provide a major boost to efforts to ease the country's worsening humanitarian and economic crises.
