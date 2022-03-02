Left Menu

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 05:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 05:39 IST
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 05:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 05:39 IST
The U.S. government is expected to announce a ban on Russian flights from American airspace as soon as Wednesday, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Late ON Tuesday, United Airlines said it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major U.S. carriers who have taken the step after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House, which declined to comment on Tuesday, held extensive talks with U.S. airlines in recent days on the issue.

