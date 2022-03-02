U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

The U.S. government is expected to announce a ban on Russian flights from American airspace as soon as Wednesday, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Late ON Tuesday, United Airlines said it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major U.S. carriers who have taken the step after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House, which declined to comment on Tuesday, held extensive talks with U.S. airlines in recent days on the issue.

