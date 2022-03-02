Left Menu

Ban on Russian use of U.S. airspace will be in place by end of Wednesday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 08:02 IST
The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration said orders blocking Russian aircraft and airlines from entering and using all U.S. airspace will be fully in effect by the end of Wednesday.

The orders suspend operations of all aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, any Russia citizen. This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights that will "effectively closing U.S. air space to all Russian commercial air carriers and other Russian civil aircraft," the department said.

