Left Menu

China shares fall as high valuations drain out power from EV stocks

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% at 3,474.45 points and China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.05%. ** Leading the losses, the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index lost 2.11% and the CSI300 Industry fell 1.73%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-03-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 10:25 IST
China shares fall as high valuations drain out power from EV stocks
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

China shares fell on Wednesday with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors dumped equities with high valuations amid worries over the impact of aggressive sanctions imposed against Russia. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% at 3,474.45 points and China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.05%.

** Leading the losses, the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index lost 2.11% and the CSI300 Industry fell 1.73%. ** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index slumped 2%, dragged lower by battery manufacturing heavyweight CATL , which lost 4.27%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.84% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index slumped 1.09%​. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.87% to 7,983.35 and the Hang Seng Index was down 1.07% at 22,518.18.

** Oil refiners bucked the sombre mood with the CSI Energy gaining 1.3% after oil prices surged past $110 per barrel. The sub-index of the Hang Seng Index, which tracks energy shares, rose 2.4%. ** U.S. President Joe Biden banned Russian flights using American airspace during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he also said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a continuing high price over the long run" for the invasion of Ukraine.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Russian aluminium producer OK Rusal plunged nearly 30% on Wednesday, hitting the lowest since November 2020 after miner and trader Glencore said it is reviewing all its business activities in Russia, including equity stakes in aluminium. ** Property shares and financial firms led losses in Hong Kong with the financial sector sub-index falling 2.04% while the property sector lost 1.21%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.52% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.83%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3127 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.3113.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022