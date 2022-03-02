Left Menu

Kerala CM requests all stranded Malayalis in Ukraine to register with Norka Roots

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Malayalis stranded in war-torn Ukraine, who are yet to enlist with the governments Non-Resident Keralites welfare agency Norka Roots, to get registered at the earliest.He said the state government was ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from the eastern European country, which is facing Russian offensive, get to reach safely back to the southern state.As many as 180 students would reach Kochi from Delhi in a chartered flight this evening, he said.180 students will be flown down from Delhi to Kochi in an AirAsiaIndia chartered flight at 4 pm, by the Govt.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-03-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 11:53 IST
Kerala CM requests all stranded Malayalis in Ukraine to register with Norka Roots
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Malayalis stranded in war-torn Ukraine, who are yet to enlist with the government's Non-Resident Keralites welfare agency Norka Roots, to get registered at the earliest.

He said the state government was ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from the eastern European country, which is facing Russian offensive, get to reach safely back to the southern state.

As many as 180 students would reach Kochi from Delhi in a chartered flight this evening, he said.

''180 students will be flown down from Delhi to Kochi in an @AirAsiaIndia chartered flight at 4 pm, by the Govt. of Kerala. We are ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from #Ukraine, reach back safe and sound. Those who are yet to register should do so with @Norka_Roots,'' Vijayan tweeted.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday requested the stranded Keralites in Ukraine to follow the advisory of the Indian Embassy which urged all Indians to leave the city of Kyiv urgently by any means.

The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv.

''Alert: All Keralites in Kyiv take note of this advisory and safely leave the city as per the instructions given. #IndiansInUkraine,'' the CM had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022