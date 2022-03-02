Left Menu

TVS Motor launches Raider bike in Latin America

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 12:05 IST
TVS Motor launches Raider bike in Latin America
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has launched 125cc bike Raider in various Latin American markets.

The model, which comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer and under-seat storage, has been launched in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

''Latin America (LATAM) is an important market for the company. Our products have always been well appreciated in this region,'' TVS Motor Company President International Business R Dilip said in a statement.

The company always focuses on understanding local customer needs and offering them products across segments, he added.

TVS Raider comes with a 124.8 cc engine, which churns out a maximum power of 12.9 PS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022