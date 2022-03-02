TVS Motor launches Raider bike in Latin America
- Country:
- India
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has launched 125cc bike Raider in various Latin American markets.
The model, which comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer and under-seat storage, has been launched in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
''Latin America (LATAM) is an important market for the company. Our products have always been well appreciated in this region,'' TVS Motor Company President International Business R Dilip said in a statement.
The company always focuses on understanding local customer needs and offering them products across segments, he added.
TVS Raider comes with a 124.8 cc engine, which churns out a maximum power of 12.9 PS.
