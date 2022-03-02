Thepackersmovers.com Augments Relocation Services from National to Global

NEW DELHI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thepackersmovers is a reputed and popular online moving company booking platform in India offering best-in-class and affordable relocation services nationwide.

Recently, the portal announced a global expansion in the international logistics market with an all-new category of international packers and movers included in it. The company is already running a successful business in India with a large number of reliable and pre-verified moving companies in 500+ cities of India listed on its website. Now, the minds behind thepackersmovers decided to stretch its legs in different countries worldwide.

Every year, about 2.5 million people move from India to another country searching for good education, career, and business growth. So, the company took this as an opportunity and decided to add trustworthy international movers in the USA, UK, and UAE on its platform to make the selection process easy for the people. The cargo movers and packers listed on this website provide various relocation services such as household shifting, corporate relocation, packing and unpacking, storage services, moving insurance, and cleaning services at economical prices.

From now onwards, customers can avail any relocation service from our trusted partner packers and movers in Bangalore (https://www.thepackersmovers.com/locations/packers-and-movers-bangalore.html), Pune, Delhi, and other cities of India and worldwide. The company guarantees its collaboration with only licensed and registered moving companies with national and international footprints. Through them, Thepackersmovers.com offers genuine packing and moving services across the globe. Not just people, organizations from different industries are also moving globally, for which they require professional assistance to relocate their office items and industrial goods. The removal companies partnered with the company fulfill all documentation and other formalities related to cargo shipping to ensure safe and hassle-free international moving. This is where The Packers Movers (https://www.thepackersmovers.com/) meet their needs.

Talking about the business progression, Mukesh Kumar, Sr. Manager, commented, ''Our associated packers and movers are not just well-known for their credible relocation services and revenues but have also witnessed professional augmentations with their comprehensive range of shifting services. We believe in gaining expertise in various sectors and offering value-added services to our customers. Presently, we have 50,000+ packers and movers across India and worldwide who provide various relocation services to fulfill the moving needs of their customers.'' ''Ever since our inception in 2006, we have concluded that the only way to survive the tough competition in the market is to offer variations in the services and stand out among the competitors. And Thepackersmovers.com feel proud to achieve that pedestal successfully.

Our movers and packers offer all kinds of moving services like customs clearance, bike and car shifting, pet relocation, home relocation, office relocation, corporate relocation, overseas relocation, etc.'' Mukesh Kumar added.

Later, when asked about the newly launched international relocation services, Kumar said, ''We now proudly serve in global locations with an exclusive spectrum of cargo shipping services. Now people can get in touch with us for international moving procedures. Our overseas relocation experts will give their best to promise a safe and secure moving experience to their customers. We have clearly understood the importance of evolution in business and have expanded our business base internationally and will now offer reasonable moving services.'' About Thepackersmovers.com: Thepackersmovers.com is a trusted online reference directory of packers and movers well-known to offer the best shifting services in India. As the website is associated with professional and credible moving companies in India, it guarantees everyone a safe and seamless moving experience. The company is located in New Delhi and serves in 5000+ locations PAN India.

