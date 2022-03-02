Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 12:13 IST
148 IAF aircraft to demonstrate capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti; Rafale to participate 1st time
Rafale aircraft Image Credit: ANI
A total of 148 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will demonstrate their capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti that will take place at Pokharan range in Jaisalmer on March 7, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Rafale aircraft will participate at this exercise for the first time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest, the IAF official noted.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts Exercise Vayu Shakti at Pokharan range every three years to demonstrate its readiness to conduct full spectrum operations. The last one took place in 2019.

Out of 148 aircraft participating in the exercise this year, 109 will be fighter jets, the IAF official noted.

Jaguar fighter jet, Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, MiG-29 fighter jet, Tejas fighter aircraft and various others will show their capabilities at Exercise Vayu Shakti 2022, the official mentioned.

Capabilities of Aakash missile system and Spyder missile system will also be shown at the exercise, the official said.

Transport aircraft C17 and C130J will also participate in the exercise, the official mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

